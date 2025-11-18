Barnhizer provided two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one assist across seven minutes during Monday's 126-109 win over New Orleans.

Barnhizer continues to play limited minutes off the bench, having exceeded 15 minutes only once in the past seven games. Much of his production has come during garbage time, a common situation given the dominance Oklahoma City has displayed thus far. He should continue to hover around the backend of the rotation, making him a non-factor in all fantasy formats.