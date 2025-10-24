Barnhizer chipped in two points (1-2 FG) and three rebounds over 14 minutes during Thursday's 141-135 double-overtime win over Indiana.

The Thunder have a number of injuries right now, allowing Barnhizer to see some run at the back end of the rotation. The No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Barnhizer has averaged 8.3 minutes through two games to open the regular season, and he's likely to fall completely out of the mix once the team gets some reinforcements.