Barnhizer (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Wednesday's 129-125 overtime win over the Jazz.

The two-way player had most recently missed four consecutive games in the G League due to a left ankle sprain, but he was deemed healthy enough to rejoin the Thunder ahead of Wednesday's contest. Even though Oklahoma City had just 12 players available against Utah, Barnhizer and fellow two-way player Chris Youngblood didn't end up seeing any run while head coach Mark Daigneault went with a 10-man rotation in the close win. Once the Thunder get another player or two back from injury, Barnhizer will likely head back to the G League in order to see regular minutes.