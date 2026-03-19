Thunder's Brooks Barnhizer: Gets garbage time minutes Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barnhizer played the final 12 minutes of Wednesday's 121-92 win over the Nets, finishing with three rebounds.
After a stint in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue, Barnhizer rejoined an undermanned parent club Wednesday for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Even with six players sitting out, Barnhizer wasn't included in the rotation, as all of his playing time came while Oklahoma City sat on a comfortable lead.
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