Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Remains out Thursday
Gallinari (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Gallinari picked up the calf injury during Monday's loss the the 76ers and will miss his second consecutive contest. Darius Bazley received the start Tuesday and could remain in the starting five for Thursday's game.
More News
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Struggles from field once again•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Tough shooting night despite win•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Hits for 20 in return•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Will play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Could return Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...