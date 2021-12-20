Favors will start Monday's game at Memphis, Joe Mussato of The Oklahoman reports.
The veteran center will make his 10th start of the season Monday, which pushes Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to the four spot. Favors has averaged 8.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes as a starter this season.
