Giddey provided seven points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Pelicans.

After 10 straight games of scoring in double digits, Giddey couldn't get going against the Pelicans. Uncharacteristically, Giddey also has just three total assists in the past two games. His box scores are all over the place, making him difficult to trust on a game-to-game basis, but he's still holding 12-team fantasy value. Giddey's primary barrier to better numbers is his poor shooting. He's making just 25.9 percent of his 3.0 three-point attempts per game and just 67.9 percent of his 1.6 free-throw attempts per game.