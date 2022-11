Giddey finished with 20 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to Memphis.

Giddey posted an all-around performance in Friday's loss, leading the team in scoring, assists and shots made while finishing four rebounds shy of a triple-double. Giddey has recorded 20 or more points with 10 or more rebounds in two games this season.