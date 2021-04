Dort totaled 24 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 win over the Celtics.

Had it not been for 11 made free throws, Dort's night could have been much worse. Though he has been in and out of the starting lineup for the last couple of weeks, Dort has still managed to light up the scoring column, averaging 25.7 points per game. On top of his scoring, Dort is also adding 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest.