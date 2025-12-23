Dort logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocks and three steals across 30 minutes during Monday's 119-103 win over the Grizzlies.

After shooting just 16.9 percent from the field in his previous three appearances, Dort bounced back in a major way. The 26-year-old swingman knocked down three triples for the third time in his last five games and finished as one of six Oklahoma City players to score in double figures. Additionally, he led all players in blocks, setting a season high in swats while also tying his season-best mark in steals. He shouldn't be expected to score in double figures on a regular basis when the team is at full strength, though he remains a viable streaming candidate when injuries arise.