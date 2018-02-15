Patterson produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Patterson co-led the bench in scoring along with Raymond Felton. The two have developed decent chemistry, and they remain the most consistent sources of offense off the pine for the Thunder. Moreover, if Patterson continues to show more signs of being the player this team thought they were signing this past offseason, his two-way capabilities could enable him to secure an increased role going forward, especially as coach Billy Donovan scrambles to figure out his best lineups after Andre Roberson (knee) was ruled out for the remainder of 2017-18.