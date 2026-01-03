Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound and seven assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 131-94 victory over the Warriors.

The Thunder rested their starters in the fourth quarter of the rout, otherwise Gilgeous-Alexander would have had an even bigger night. The 27-year-old superstar has scored at least 30 points in three straight contests, and he sits second in the NBA scoring race at 32.1 points per game, just behind Luka Doncic's 33.6 PPG.