Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points (13-27 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 116-104 win over the Spurs.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers Tuesday, and he was just as potent on the defensive side of the ball to help the Thunder take down the Spurs to begin the 2026-27 campaign. The 28-year-old averaged 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 33.2 minutes per contest in 68 regular-season appearances in 2025-26. He also shot 38.6 percent from deep, the second-highest mark of his career. Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off his second consecutive MVP season, but he could earn a third if he continues to play this well moving forward.