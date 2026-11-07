Gilgeous-Alexander notched 28 points (11-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Friday's 128-97 win over the Grizzlies.

Although Ajay Mitchell turned heads with his 35-point performance, Gilgeous-Alexander posted an efficient showing en route to his fourth straight game surpassing the 25-point mark. The star floor general owns a massive usage rate due to the absence of Jalen Williams (leg) and Chet Holmgren (knee), but he's putting up excellent numbers. He's averaging 32,0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game over his last five appearances.