Gilgeous-Alexander (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Gilgeous-Alexander missed the second leg of Oklahoma City's back-to-back set on Friday due to a sprain. He wasn't on the original injury report the Thunder submitted, but complained of soreness in his wrist Friday morning. If he's unable to play Sunday, Aaron Wiggins could see another start after scoring 12 points with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two triples in 23 minutes Friday.
