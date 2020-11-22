The Thunder acquired Cheatham from the Pelicans on Sunday as part of a four-team deal that also includes the Bucks and Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jrue Holiday (to Milwaukee), Eric Bledsoe (to New Orleans) and Steven Adams (to New Orleans) are the principle players involved in the deal, while Oklahoma City received George Hill, Kenrich Williams, Josh Gray, Darius Miller and three future first-round picks to go along with Cheatham. As an undrafted rookie last season, Cheatham appeared in only four games with New Orleans, instead seeing most of his action in the G League by virtue of being one of the Pelicans' two two-way players. Per Bobby Marks of ESPN.com, in order to facilitate the trade, the Thunder will convert Cheatham to a three-year standard NBA contract, with the first year of that deal being guaranteed.