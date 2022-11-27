Rivers will start Sunday's game against the Warriors in the absence of Jaden McDaniels (illness).

McDaniels was a late addition to the injury report Sunday due to an illness, so Rivers will enter the starting lineup for the first time this season. Rivers has played double-digit minutes four times this season, posting 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 16.8 minutes during those contests.

