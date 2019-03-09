Timberwolves' Cameron Reynolds: Signs second 10-day
Reynolds will remain with the Wolves on a second 10-day contract.
Reynolds has appeared sparingly in two games since joining the team late last month, and the Wolves will keep him around for depth purposes for at least another week-and-a-half. After this second 10-day deal expires, Minnesota will have to either sign Reynolds for the remainder of the season or release him.
