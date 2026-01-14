Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Muted role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark ended with four points (2-6 FG), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 139-106 victory over Milwaukee.
Head coach Chris Finch has often deployed a tight rotation throughout 2025-26, which has kept Clark from logging at least 20 minutes in all but five of his 38 appearances. Unless Finch shows more of a tendency to rely on his bench, Clark should remain hard-pressed for fantasy relevance.
