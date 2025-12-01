Randle closed with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 125-112 win over San Antonio.

The double-double was the sixth of the season for Randle, but his first that involved assists and not rebounds. The veteran forward puts a solid November in the books having averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 boards, 6.2 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.1 steals over 15 games.