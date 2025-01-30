Randle totaled 28 points (10-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 victory over the Suns.

Randle's 28 points during Wednesday's victory were his most since Nov. 17. While Randle continues to be a strong rebounder and quality secondary playmaker, he has struggled mightily with his outside shot as of late. The 30-year-old forward is converting just 18.6 percent of his 4.3 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 appearances.