Randle tallied 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes during the Timberwolves' 128-110 loss to the Lakers on Friday.

All of Randle's points came through the first three quarters of Friday's game, and he played just three minutes in the fourth frame before he and the rest of the Timberwolves' starters were pulled. Randle finished as the team's leading rebounder and second in points behind Anthony Edwards (31). Randle is off to an efficient start to the season, including 7-for-13 from beyond the arc.