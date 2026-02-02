Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Randle (thumb) has been cleared to play Monday against the Grizzlies, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Randle was added to the injury report as questionable due to left thumb soreness, but he's ultimately been given the green light to suit up. The 31-year-old is averaging 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals over his last seven appearances.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Iffy for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Strikes for 27 in Memphis•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Nets 31 points with four dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Posts team-high 18 points•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Struggles with shot Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Julius Randle: Warriors matchup postponed•