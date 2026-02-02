Randle (thumb) has been cleared to play Monday against the Grizzlies, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Randle was added to the injury report as questionable due to left thumb soreness, but he's ultimately been given the green light to suit up. The 31-year-old is averaging 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals over his last seven appearances.