Randle totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 124-110 victory over the Kings.

Anthony Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with a 30-point performance, but Randle had an excellent game as well with a double-double -- his first of the season. Points and rebounds aside, Randle also notched at least five dimes for the fourth time in his last six games. The star forward has been an excellent complement for Edwards on offense and should remain a valuable fantasy option in all formats due to his strong start to the season. He has scored at least 20 points in eight of his 12 regular-season contests to date while adding at least seven rebounds in eight outings as well.