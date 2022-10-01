Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Saturday that the team hopes Towns (illness) will be back doing "low-level" basketball activities early next week, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Towns should not miss any regular season action, but will likely be eased back into the swing of things during the preseason. Towns averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game in the 2021-22 season.