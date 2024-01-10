Towns logged 28 points (11-19 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-92 win over the Magic.

Towns led the Timberwolves in scoring for the first time since Dec. 16. Tuesday's game was only the second time this season he's hit five or more three-pointers in a game, despite shooting at 39.4 percent from beyond the arc. He's had a strong start to the new year and is averaging 25.0 points on 50.6 percent shooting (44.4 percent from three-point range), 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last five games.