Towns totaled 24 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during Monday's 121-100 win over the Clippers.

Towns led the team in scoring and was the primary catalyst on a third-quarter run that sent the Timberwolves to victory. Towns recorded one of his lowest rebounding totals of the season in the win, leaving much of the heavy lifting to Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt.