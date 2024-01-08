Reid closed with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and nine rebounds over 27 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Reid was efficient from the field and delivered another solid display, reaching the 15-point mark for the third time over the last five contests. Even though he's had a fair share of ups and downs, which is to be expected given the nature of his bench role, but Reid has been a consistent performer off the bench for the Timberwolves this season. Through 35 outings, he's averaging 12.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while logging 22.3 minutes per game.