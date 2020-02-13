Trahson Burrell: Cut loose by Legends
The Legends waived Burrell on Thursday.
Burrell had played double-digit contests in every appearance this season for Texas, but his production has quieted in a big way recently. It appears the team will head in a different direction in the frontcourt, leaving Burrell to find a new home.
