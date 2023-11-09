Brogdon has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Kings with a left hamstring strain, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports. He produced five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in five minutes.

Brogdon picked up a third straight start at point guard in place of Scoot Henderson (ankle) but lasted less than one quarter before going down with an injury of his own. The Trail Blazers will return to action Sunday against the Lakers, but given that hamstring injuries often entail multi-week recoveries, Brogdon could be on track to miss time. At least for the rest of Wednesday's game, Skylar Mays is expected to take on extra minutes at point guard, while wing Shaedon Sharpe could shoulder a higher-volume scoring role out of the backcourt.