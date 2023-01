Williams notched 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 31 minutes off the bench in Friday's overtime win over Windy City.

Williams was efficient from the field and active on the glass en route to a double-double, although he was sloppy with the ball after committing eight turnovers. Williams started the season with Santa Cruz but was traded to Capital City a few weeks into the campaign. He's averaging 7.7 points per contest in his seven games with the Go-Go.