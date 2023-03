Williams had 22 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss to Lakeland.

Williams carried the Go-Go in a game where the offense struggled, as he was active on the glass and very efficient from the field en route to a double-double. His activity on the glass was particularly surprising, as five of his 12 rebounds came on the offensive end of the floor. This was his third double-double over his last eight appearances.