Williams posted 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over Mexico City.

Williams was efficient from the field and ended just two rebounds away from recording what would've been his seventh double-double of the campaign. Williams has been productive this season, averaging 8.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game despite logging just 19.6 points per contest -- with 19 of his 23 appearances coming with Capital City.