Williams posted 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 20 rebounds and an assist across 32 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's overtime loss to Westchester.

Williams broke the Go-Go's franchise record for most rebounds in a game, which is a fantastic feat considering he didn't even start. His energy on the glass is well-known league-wide, though, and he's averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, including 3.0 offensive boards per contest, this season.