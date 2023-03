Williams posted eight points (4-8 FG), 14 rebounds, six assists and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over Westchester.

Williams was active on the glass and registered his 11th game with double-digit rebounds this season. The former Purdue star should be an asset for the Go-Go during the playoffs, and he averaged 8.4 points with 7.8 rebounds across his 25 outings with Capital City after starting the season with the Santa Cruz Warriors.