Williams had 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 111-107 loss to the Charge.

Williams has made five appearances off the bench for the Go-Go after beginning the season with Santa Cruz, and while he's always been active on the glass, this was the first game in which he actually stood out as a scoring threat. He's averaging just 6.6 points per game since joining the Go-Go.