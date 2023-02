Williams had 12 points (6-10 FG), 15 rebounds, an assist and a steal across 32 minutes off the bench in Saturday's overtime loss to the Mad Ants.

Williams was efficient from the field and active on the glass, as he posted an impressive double-double while the Go-Go suffered a tight overtime loss. Williams is not known for putting huge numbers, however, so this was likely an outlier rather than a norm going forward.