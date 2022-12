Williams tallied 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal during Tuesday's loss to Fort Wayne.

Williams recorded his third straight double-double with another solid overall performance across 25 minutes of action. The former Purdue standout is averaging 9.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per matchup.