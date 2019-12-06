Bluiett scored 29 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3PT, 2-2 FT) in a victory over South Bay on Thursday.

Bluiett came off the bench to lead the team in scoring in the contest. His seven treys were a career high, while the 29 points tied the mark he established with Westchester last season. Bluiett has reached double-digits in scoring in five of the nine games in which he has played this year.