Alexander tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over Wisconsin.

Alexander led all Swarm players in threes made Saturday, finishing second on the team in scoring while leading the Greensboro bench in the category. Alexander has averaged 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his last 10 games.