Alexander posted 17 points (6-8 FG 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 loss to Windy City.
Alexander led Greensboro in threes made during Saturday's loss, finishing as one of five Swarm players in double figures in scoring. Alexander has averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last eight games.
