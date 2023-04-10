Alexander didn't play during Thursday's 114-110 win over Rio Grande due to coach's decision.
Alexander didn't see any playing time during the Blue Coats' championship run. Across 37 regular-season appearances, the 24-year-old averaged 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Records DNP off injury report•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Inactive due to personal reasons•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Strong showing off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Leads from deep off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Strong showing from deep off bench•