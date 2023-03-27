Alexander scored 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed one rebound in 18 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to Fort Wayne.
Alexander's 14 points were his most since joining the Blue Coats at the end of February. The 24-year-old has had a minimal role with Delaware, so it's safe to presume he'll be on the outskirts of the rotation during the G League playoffs.
More News
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Records DNP off injury report•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Inactive due to personal reasons•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Strong showing off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Leads from deep off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Strong showing from deep off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Reaches double figures off bench•