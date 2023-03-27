Alexander scored 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed one rebound in 18 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to Fort Wayne.

Alexander's 14 points were his most since joining the Blue Coats at the end of February. The 24-year-old has had a minimal role with Delaware, so it's safe to presume he'll be on the outskirts of the rotation during the G League playoffs.