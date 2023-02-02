Alexander finished with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and one assist over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 win over Grand Rapids.
Alexander finished second on the bench in scoring despite seeing limited minutes on the second unit Wednesday. Alexander has averaged 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 11 regular season contests.
