Alexander posted 17 points (6-22 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 40 minutes during Friday's 119-96 loss to Long Island.

Alexander returned after missing time due to a concussion, finishing third on the Swarm in scoring in the loss. Alexander has averaged 15.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in five appearances this year.