Tyler Ennis: Paces team in scoring
Ennis racked up a double-double in the form of 23 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT) and 12 assists Wednesday versus the Red Claws. He added five boards and three steals to his line as well.
Six turnovers marked the only downside to Ennis' game Wednesday. He continues to light up the G League ranks early in the season, averaging 16.3 points, 8.7 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals per contest. While he's not currently attached to an NBA team, continued destruction of the opposition could garner some glances.
