Iguodala (neck) is probable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Nuggets, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Iguodala sat out Game 2 with neck spasms, but the Warriors had no problem pulling off another crushing 126-106 victory over the Nuggets. The veteran practiced Wednesday, so he should be fine for Thursday. In Game 1, he played 13 minutes and posted four assists, two rebounds and one block.