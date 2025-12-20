Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Out with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kuminga (illness) will not play Saturday against the Suns.
Kuminga was unable to shake a questionable tag for this contest. His next chance to play comes Monday against Orlando. Kuminga's absence will not have a big impact on Golden State's rotation.
