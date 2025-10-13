Kuminga finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Lakers.

Kuminga moved into the starting lineup after Stephen Curry (undisclosed) and Moses Moody (calf) were all given the night off. Following an offseason filled with uncertainty, Kuminga will now shift his focus to playing basketball. With that said, his long-term future is still a topic for discussion, with his role this season likely to play a part in where he eventually ends up.