Kuminga (illness) said that he is feeling much better and looks forward to playing in Friday's game against the Knicks, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kuminga missed Wednesday's game against the Suns due to a non-COVID illness. Kuminga is averaging 5.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 14.1 minutes across 11 games in 2022-23.
